Ironveld (LON:IRON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 2179779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Ironveld Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ironveld Company Profile

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

