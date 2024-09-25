Unisphere Establishment Sells 40,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Unisphere Establishment reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
