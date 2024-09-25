Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.90

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 818563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.89 ($0.21).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Union Jack Oil Trading Up 2.2 %
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.
