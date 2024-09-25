Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.90

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 818563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.89 ($0.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UJO

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 2.2 %

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.50. The firm has a market cap of £15.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.