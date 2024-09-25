TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.60

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.60 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.15), with a volume of 5817555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 100 ($1.34) in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.40. The stock has a market cap of £162.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

