Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.75

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 753232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.95 ($0.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WJG

Watkin Jones Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Watkin Jones

The firm has a market cap of £65.06 million, a PE ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.89.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins bought 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($67,273.70). 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watkin Jones

(Get Free Report)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.