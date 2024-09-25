Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.20

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.20 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.90 ($0.92), with a volume of 29870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.49 ($0.93).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £24.63 million, a PE ratio of -241.07 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.67.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

