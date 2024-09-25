FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 1,664,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,715,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,591 shares of company stock valued at $255,460. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

