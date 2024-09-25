Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 231,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 843,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Atairos Partners GP Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
