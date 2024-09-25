Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 935 ($12.52), with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £155.42 million, a PE ratio of 495.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 953.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 995.77.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

