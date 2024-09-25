Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02), with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.