Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.16

Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.16 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.16 ($0.11), with a volume of 25532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.45 ($0.13).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67. The stock has a market cap of £11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

