RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 143,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 55,660 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.38.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $671.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.