East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading Up 22.2%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 109,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 55,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

East West Petroleum Stock Down 14.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.72.

East West Petroleum (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

About East West Petroleum

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

