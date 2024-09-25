Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.98

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 646824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $840.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 384.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 126.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

