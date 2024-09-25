AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 7,241,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,146,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

