FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $315.56

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 315.56 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.33), with a volume of 21575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.31).

FW Thorpe Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of £380.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,736.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 364.42.

About FW Thorpe

(Get Free Report)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.