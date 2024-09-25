CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $260.00

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.54), with a volume of 4836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.90 ($3.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £45.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2,191.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is presently 8,461.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CML Microsystems

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Nigel G. Clark purchased 7,310 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £19,810.10 ($26,526.65). 43.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

