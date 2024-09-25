Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68. 499,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 790,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Tuesday.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Powerfleet

Powerfleet Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Powerfleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.