JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,093,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 189,727 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $47.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

