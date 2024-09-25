CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 50,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 102,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CI&T Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.28 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.15.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $76,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CI&T by 245.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $2,264,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

