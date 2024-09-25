Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.31

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 94147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1287 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.