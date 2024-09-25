iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 383694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 107,327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 819.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 495,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

