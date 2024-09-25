First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 237,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 65,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.41 and had previously closed at $49.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

