First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 237,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 65,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.41 and had previously closed at $49.42.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

