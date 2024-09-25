First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 237,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 65,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.41 and had previously closed at $49.42.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.