TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price target on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

