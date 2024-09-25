Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Down 6.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.61 and last traded at $42.63. 537,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,335,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,221 shares of company stock worth $2,552,337. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $8,846,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 65.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 519.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 228,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

