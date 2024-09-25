Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $265.35

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $265.35 and last traded at $265.35, with a volume of 51321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Primerica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 24.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

