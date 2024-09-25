Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.42. 2,047,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,027,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,539 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,834 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

