Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading 4.3% Higher

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.76. 1,447,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,243,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

