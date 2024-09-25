Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.25. 631,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 813,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042 over the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,699,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.