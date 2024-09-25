Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 5.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $131.10 and last traded at $132.55. 989,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,148,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.24.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

