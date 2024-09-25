WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 221,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 110,868 shares.The stock last traded at $45.01 and had previously closed at $45.04.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.