Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 921,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 423,709 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $22.20.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,791,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,820,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sable Offshore from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOC. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

