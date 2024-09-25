Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Drops By 57.1%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 770,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Up 1.7 %

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 388,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.