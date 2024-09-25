Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bridgford Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.