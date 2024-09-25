BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BranchOut Food Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 688,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.02. BranchOut Food has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 79.93%.

In other news, Director Byron Riche Jones acquired 41,755 shares of BranchOut Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,834 shares in the company, valued at $144,375.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

