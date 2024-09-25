Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CANQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

