Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 94.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 352,986 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,512,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMP remained flat at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

