ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ClearOne Stock Performance

CLRO stock remained flat at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,024. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

