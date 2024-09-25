Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Short Interest Update

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

Black Hawk Acquisition stock traded down 0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 10.56. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,513. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of 10.08 and a 52-week high of 12.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 10.57.

Get Black Hawk Acquisition alerts:

About Black Hawk Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.