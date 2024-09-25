Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Short Interest Update

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance
Black Hawk Acquisition stock traded down 0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 10.56. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,513. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of 10.08 and a 52-week high of 12.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 10.57.
About Black Hawk Acquisition
