PotCoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $6.41 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00105958 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.