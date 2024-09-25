Request One Day Volume Hits $938,250.74 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Request has a market capitalization of $82.37 million and approximately $938,250.74 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,492.22 or 0.99984631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008236 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11021597 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,035,958.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

