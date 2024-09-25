BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $18,725.19 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

