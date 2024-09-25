Unisphere Establishment Sells 265,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Unisphere Establishment reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.6% of Unisphere Establishment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $155,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $221.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.59.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.