NBW Capital LLC Sells 548 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 60.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 66,201 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

Shares of IBM opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $221.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

