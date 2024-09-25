Terra Price Reaches $0.40 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $279.23 million and approximately $57.48 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 705,967,677 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.