Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4,115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,256,000 after buying an additional 675,082 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 22.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $22.34.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

