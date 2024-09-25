Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 47,662 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,662 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dell Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.