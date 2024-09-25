MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 2,582 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $40.02.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

