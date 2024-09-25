ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

