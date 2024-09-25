1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 33,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.03.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

